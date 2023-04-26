A Riverina cattle breeder facing almost $3 million in fraud charges is now facing fresh allegations worth millions of dollars.
The case against former Kyeamba man Corey Dean Ireland returned to the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, when the court heard fresh fraud charges have now been laid.
The court heard Ireland is now facing three more counts of fraud relating to dishonestly obtaining more than $2.2 million in funds from two people between 2017 and 2019.
According to court documents, one charge alleges Ireland defrauded the pair of $1.1 million through a business agreement to purchase 100 head of stud Angus cows at Kyeamba between November 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018.
A further charge alleges he defrauded the two people by a further $1.1 million through a business agreement to purchase another 100 head of stud Angus cows between November 5, 2018 and June 24, 2019.
A third charge alleges Ireland also defrauded them of $49,500 through a business agreement to purchase nine stud Angus bulls between June 27, 2019 and July 4, 2019.
Ireland was already facing 13 counts of fraud relating to alleged cattle sales, lease payments and an alleged failure to adhere to the terms of a loan.
Each of those alleged offences ranges in value from $45,000 to $605,000.
Police have previously alleged Ireland on-sold cattle that did not exist, were deceased prior to purchase or had been on-sold without their knowledge.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd adjourned the matter for six weeks to June 7 with Ireland excused from attending court if legally represented.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
