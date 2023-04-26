Western Australians can now purchase meat that has a zero-carbon footprint from paddock to shelf as Coles launches its industry-leading carbon neutral beef range.
Available to customers from today are five cuts of premium quality carbon neutral beef including rump medallions, eye fillet steak, porterhouse steak, rib eye roast and the award-winning scotch fillet which was recently awarded Product of the Year 2023 in the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation.
Coles is the first supermarket to launch a certified own brand carbon neutral beef product from paddock to shelf, in accordance with the Australian Government's Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.
As part of the program, Coles works closely with 15 national producers, including two suppliers in WA, to calculate and reduce emissions on farms by using methods such as planting additional trees, using renewable energy, herd management techniques and genetic selection to improve herd health.
Coles Senior Category Manager for Beef Mark Simonis said today's launch in WA means the range is now available nationwide.
"We are thrilled to be able to provide our Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Beef to Western Australians. From today customers can purchase five cuts of delicious-tasting, premium quality meat, with a zero-carbon footprint," Mr Simonis said.
"We are also proud to partner with two local farmers who offer a great tasting product that meets our customers' growing demand for sustainable options in the supermarket aisles."
The Coles Finest Carbon Neutral beef range is part of the "Buy West Eat Best" program thanks to the partnership with farmers like Ivan Rogers who is supplying the range.
"We are really excited to be supplying meat to the Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Beef range. We have implemented practices to reduce GHG emissions on farm and look forward to this emissions reduction work being enhanced by our collaboration with Coles. We are committed to continuing an 18-year partnership with Coles that will produce quality beef with improved environmental and animal welfare outcomes," Mr Rogers said.
Coles Finest Certified Carbon Neutral Beef carries the Climate Active logo to help customers identify the certified beef on shelves. Climate Active certification is awarded to businesses and organisations that have credibly reached a state of achieving carbon neutrality for their products or services.
Meat and Livestock Australia Managing Director Jason Strong has congratulated Coles on the expansions of the range. He said it was an important step towards achieving the red meat industry's target of carbon neutrality by 2030.
"Coles is leading the charge when it comes to carbon neutral beef. By working directly with farmers to help them lower emissions and offset carbon, the red meat industry is getting closer towards achieving its target of carbon neutral by 2030," Mr Strong said.
The new beef range is packed into a recyclable tray and made from 90 percent recycled and plant-based sources, an Australian innovation by Coles' packaging partner Plantic which recently won the Australian packaging innovation and design award for sustainable design.
The Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Beef range first launched in Victoria in 2022 and is now available in store and online nationally.
