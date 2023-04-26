The Land
Home/News

Five sustainable meat options now available to WA Coles customers

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
April 27 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles has launched its carbon neutral beef in WA. Photo:Supplied
Coles has launched its carbon neutral beef in WA. Photo:Supplied

Western Australians can now purchase meat that has a zero-carbon footprint from paddock to shelf as Coles launches its industry-leading carbon neutral beef range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.