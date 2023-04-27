The Land
Challambi Charolais attracts repeat buyers keen on type, ease and quick-maturing growth.

Sydney Royal Show reserve junior Charolais, Challambi Sargent by Palgrove Hannibal, sold for $12,000 to top the inaugural Challambi bulls sale online last week. Photo is supplied.
The inaugural Challambi Charolais bull sale at Greg Greg averaged $5192 over 14 of 19 lots sold, reaching a top price of $9000 during the online helmsman event last week.

