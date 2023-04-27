The inaugural Challambi Charolais bull sale at Greg Greg averaged $5192 over 14 of 19 lots sold, reaching a top price of $9000 during the online helmsman event last week.
Post sale, three more lots were sold including the eventual top-priced bull going for $12,000.
That dearest bull, the poll Challambi Sargent by Palgrove Hannibal from Challambi Showgirl K12, 19 months, boasted impressive curve-bending figures including +1.2 for intra-muscular fat, +48 for 600 day weight with +1.6 for scrotal size and +4.1 for eye muscle area.
The bull impressed at the recent Sydney Royal Show, receiving the reserve junior champion ribbon in his breed.
Repeat buyers Matthew, Damien and Lisa Vinicombe, Eurongilly, run a pure-bred commercial Charolais herd, finishing progeny off grass and fodder crops for the export market.
"We look for temperament, calving ease and the ability for calves to grow," explained Matthew Vinicombe of the family's purchase.
This is the third Challambi bull, purchased from the stud privately, going into the beef operation, with key aspects being phenotype especially feet, walking ability and temperament.
Angus bulls are put to Charolais heifers to produce cross-bred progeny.
"Our previous bulls have produced beautiful calves. We have one set of calves on the ground not yet weaned," he said.
Second top-priced bull Challambi Trumpet by Valley View Leader from Challambi Spice sold for $9000 to repeat client, commercial breeder and emerging stud Maritana Charolais at Lockington, Vic.
Stud principal Mel Fink said she also sought low birth-weight poll bulls for calving ease combined with strong growth figures.
"These Challambi bulls suit us for their calving ease and quick maturing," she said.
"Our first Challambi calves are now on the ground.
"Figures are important to us along with good type, feet, legs and rump. They need to be good, strong and powerful."
Heifer calves from the Challambi sires are retained for breeding.
"We are constantly improving the herd," Ms Fink says.
"We breed for beef and sell or fatten our commercial steers depending on the market."
Selling to another repeat buyer for $7500 was Challambi Tommy, by home sire Challambi Rambo from Challambi Elsa going to Brian and Brigit Cumming and Jindera.
Challambi stud principal Nigel Spink said his stud goals were to highlight poll genetics with low birth weight and calving ease while retaining the Charolais trait for quick maturing, high growth.
The operation runs 100 stud cows and the same number of commercial breeders, with a Palgrove and Glenlea base, while infusing the herd with artificially inseminated genetics every year.
"Our structure is sound and we are breeding bulls for new and repeat clients. Our program is working very well," Mr Spinks said.
Sale bulls sold to the NSW South Coast, central Victoria and locally. The sale was hosted by QPL Livestock at Temora with online functioning through AuctionsPlus.
