Consistent sale today at NVLX Wodonga when 1900 store to forward store cattle went under the hammer.
There was a bit of finish on the older steers while the lighter weights showed breeding but lacked the bloom of their older peers.
A feature of the sale was the offering of 212 Dunoon-blood Angus steers by Wayne Durnan, Widgewa, Morundah.
Mr Durnan received $1550 for 50 Angus weighing 355kg while a second draft of 80 Angus weighing 308kg returned him $1360.
Another featured line was the penning of annual draft from Millbrook stud, Alexandra, Victoria.
Their 140 Hereford Steers, Aug/Sep 22 drop, Yavenvale-blood steers sold for $1120 when 25 head weighing 279kg were offered, while 80 head weighing 252kg sold for $1050 and 32 Futurity-blood Shorthorn, Yavenvale Poll Hereford-blood steers weighing 288kg sold for $1160.
Grown steer sales included eight Herefords weighing 444kg sold by Ken Merkel, Bethanga, Vic., for $1600 and eight Charolais weighing 514kg sold by CJ and MJ Hill, Barnawartha North, Vic, for $1920.
Steers weighing between 300 and 400kg sold for $1360 when S and M Turner, Mitta Mitta, Vic, offered 16 Witherswood-blood Angus weighing 336kg: PA and MT Kirk, Everton, sold 14 Injemira-blood Herefords weighing 355kg for $1400 and Table Top Angus, Table Top, sold 15 Angus weighing 307kg for $1370.
Steers under 300kg included 10 Angus weighing 286kg sold by HF Fanalone, Seymour, Vic., for $1330: eight Angus weighing 286kg sold by Tallarook Farm Services, Tallarook, Vic., for $1330 and 54 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 242kg sold by Sparcorp, Mansfield, for $1280.
In the heifer pens, JF McCormack, Bullioh, Vic., sold 13 Herefords weighing 311kg for $1020: Tony Iaria sold three Limousin weighing 408kg for $1430 and Ferndale Pastoral Trust, Tallangatta, Vic, sold eight Herefords weighing 245kg for $790.
Sales of cows with calves included four second calf Angus sold by TC and ME Patrick, Kancoona, Vic., for $2480 and six mixed age PTIC Hereford cows weighing 491kg sold for $1140 on account Dean Kilpatrick.
Local restockers competed with buyers from Leongatha and Myrtleford and feedlot interests.
Wodonga agents Brian Unthank Rural, Rodwells Peter Ruaro, Corcoran Parker and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
