High-quality soil, reliable annual rainfall and good management make for a successful pasture-based dairy on the Mid North Coast.
Pat and Em Neal own and operate Willaree Dairy, more than 200 hectares (500 acres), at Oxley Island in the Manning Valley.
Pat is a fifth-generation dairy farmer, and Em hails from a strong dairy farming family.
A hands-on practical farmer, Pat has applied science and agricultural university qualifications.
His farming experience and knowledge, which Pat attributes to his father, Peter Neal, have given him a wealth of diverse farming tools.
Em is a physiotherapist/health manager and has a keen interest in stock handling and animal husbandry. She is focused on developing and implementing sound processes and management systems.
They combine their skill sets to achieve a shared vision and goals for the farm.
To them, farming "is a way of life".
They milk a herd of about 420 cows, each producing 7200 litres annually, with 4.4 per cent milk fat and 3.6pc milk protein components.
It is a mixed closed herd of Holstein and Jersey cross cattle carrying high-quality New Zealand genetics.
"The majority of the herd makes up A2," Em said.
"These genetics of cows are suitable to the environment here at Willaree Dairy.
"The focus is happy and healthy cows ensuring high-quality milk production."
Pat and Em set short-term goals when planning for the seasons. However, overall, they describe themselves as "big picture people".
Willaree Dairy's pastures are predominately kikuyu with annually over-sown ryegrass, running 2.5 cows per hectare.
"A combination of good soil quality and management has allowed for high-yield production," Em said.
"We make 1000 rolls of silage and hay each year."
Pastures do not require irrigation as the property receives 1200 millimetres average annual rainfall, which supports the pasture-based system.
"We have also focused on the herd's diet, adding soya bean for protein in autumn," Em said.
Willaree Dairy uses a batch calving system with a 93pc submission rate and 82pc in-calf at six weeks.
They use conventional semen and select A2 bulls focusing on positive fertility and positive component traits.
"Genetics with good temperaments also plays a part in the selection criteria," Em said.
"We are also thinking about using sexed semen on our better quality cows and beef semen on the rest to reduce bobby calf numbers."
Like many dairy farmers in recent wet years, the Neals have had to proactively manage mastitis in the herd.
They place particular emphasis on prevention rather than cure.
"Our team is currently conducting a quality project on mastitis with clear aims and objectives at minimising mastitis levels," Em said.
"They hold fortnightly team meetings, where they are educated on all topics of mastitis and brainstorm and implement the strategies.
"The project has measurable data that they have incorporated to determine best practice and outcomes."
Em said the project had also contributed to upskilling staff and helping to create a positive, close-knit team culture working collaboratively and using initiative.
"After identifying key areas attributed to mastitis, they have implemented hand hygiene procedures and processes," she said.
"The team have positively adapted these practices and looks forward to seeing the results.
"The goal is to consistently have mastitis figures below 130 somatic cell counts and 2pc mastitis rates per month."
The Neals supply milk to Norco, who they say supports both growth and young farmers in the dairy industry.
"The dairy industry is currently strong in this area because it's situated between the major domestic market between Brisbane and Sydney," Em said.
"The dairy industry is looking positive for the future."
