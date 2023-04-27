"It's a disgrace."
"The government doesn't care about vets."
"Why won't they help us?"
These are just some of the reactions from vets who have spoken to The Land about what they say is government inaction when it comes to solving the crippling shortage of vets in rural areas.
A recent survey of veterinary students by the Australian Veterinary Association has found 100 per cent of graduates would move to rural areas, if the government agreed to wipe out their crippling HECS debt.
"And yet the government does absolutely nothing," said Dr David Amos from Gunnedah Veterinary Hospital.
"If they really cared about vets, they would offer HECS relief in line with other professions, but instead, they bury their head in the sand and tell us they'll make a decision in another two years. Do they really expect us to accept that? It really is a disgrace."
Australian Veterinary Association president Dr Bronwyn Orr said she was "extremely hurt and disappointed" to learn that Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said he'll consider looking at HECS forgiveness for vet students - in 2025.
"Why aren't we seen as being important? It's no secret rural vets are under a huge amount of pressure. Do they want a situation where more and more rural vet clinics are forced to close?," Dr Orr said.
"There is no point telling us that you'll consider the option of offering HECS forgiveness in another two years time. We need immediate help. Why doesn't the government care about vets? It is so disappointing, I just don't understand why we are treated with such disregard."
Western Namoi Veterinary services in Wee Waa was the only clinic in town, but now it's been forced to close for good. Clinic director Michael Read said his patients would now have to travel to Narrabri for veterinary services.
"It was a devastating decision to close our doors but I really had no choice. I feel like I let the community down, but there was nothing I could do," Dr Read said.
Dr Read had been with the clinic in Wee Waa since 1994 when he became a joint owner with Dr Martyn Powell, who had been running the clinic since 1976.
"It was a very difficult decision to close the clinic because my very good friend and business partner set the business up. He retired in 2013 so I talked to him about it before I made that tough decision," Dr Read said.
"There was a dreadful sense of letting so many people down. But we were at the point where we were stretched so thin and something had to give. If you stretch your staff even further, then you won't have any staff left. I really had no choice."
"Last year we had six vets and were going well, then two vets left to move interstate and we were down to just four. We were struggling and in a world of pain. And what does the government do? Well, they've just put it in the 'too hard basket' and are doing nothing for us."
Dr Read is adamant that, unless the federal government starts to look at potential plans to encourage young vet students to the country, the situation will get even worse than it is today.
"HECS HELP for young vets as an incentive to move to rural areas has been very successful in New Zealand. We need government help to get young vets to the country and help keep our clinics afloat or things will rapidly fall apart. That's my fear."
Dr Amos in Gunnedah has a message for Education Minister Jason Clare.
"You need to pull your finger out! You have the power to help ease the crisis that rural vets are facing. Offer HECS forgiveness for vet students so they will want to move to the country," Dr Amos said.
"What are you doing about it? It looks like you're doing nothing, apart from telling us you'll look at the issue in 2025. It's not good enough. We need help right now."
Education Minister Jason Clare was contacted for comment but was unavailable.
