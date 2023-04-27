The Land
Fashions on the field hotly contested at 2023 Tomingley Picnics

Updated April 28 2023 - 11:16am, first published 5:00am
With more than $4000 worth of prizes on offer, all seven fashions on the field categories at Tomingley were hotly contested, as a large crowd gathered after the last race to watch on.

Local News

