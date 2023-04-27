With more than $4000 worth of prizes on offer, all seven fashions on the field categories at Tomingley were hotly contested, as a large crowd gathered after the last race to watch on.
Best dressed classic lady was won by Rachael Sladden, Parkes. Rebecca McRae, Yass, was named best dressed contemporary lady, while the runner up was Michelle Myers, Mudgee.
Best dressed gentleman was Nicholas Perrett, Muswellbrook. And best dressed country gentleman went to Blair McIntyre, while the runner up was Shayne Petrie, both from Tenterfield.
The best dressed couple went to Erica Boyd, Dubbo and Will Marchinton, Parkes, over Ashleigh and Jamie Skinner, Dubbo.
The most outstanding millinery title went to Erica Boyd, Dubbo, and the runner up was Jaala Cusack, Sydney.
Best dressed teens were Dexter and Acacia-Rose Houston, Sydney.
The Alkane Resources Tomingley Picnic Cup over 1500 metres, was won for the second year in a row by the Connie Greig, Dubbo trained Gossip.
The seven-year-old mare was once again ridden by the current NSW picnic rider premiership holder Leandro Ribeiro who also rode three other winners, Centre Circle for Rodney Robb from Nyngan as well as Sizzling Millie and The Cave for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm.
*Pictures by Samantha Thompson
