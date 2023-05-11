WHAT do you get when you bring together almost 50 graduates of a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree after 50 years?
In the case of former students of The University of Sydney, you get a Churchill Fellow, a Chinese Friendship Awardee, the head of a Nobel Prize-winning organisation ... and a twice ladies' tractor pulling champion.
Victoria O'Connor is a science in agriculture graduate, but she had to get a bit private eye as she set about organising a reunion that took over part of Orange recently.
"Finding our classmates and organising the reunion and a booklet of profiles and photos of each person involved a lot of detective work," said the 1973 graduate and one of the event's organising co-ordinators.
"We searched for 105 people and were able to track down 88 of them - amazing after all these years," added Peter Hedberg, an Orange local who is also part of the 1973 group.
"Most of us haven't seen each other for 50 years," he said.
"It was exciting to talk to people and hear what they have been doing both personally and professionally in the intervening years."
Before the reunion weekend, Peter and Victoria were anxious about whether they would recognise some people after all this time, but they say the name tags helped.
The careers of the former students are varied and impressive - researchers, agronomists, farmers, agri-politicians, agricultural educators, agricultural journalists, religious ministers, microbiologists, climate change and sustainability specialists, aquaculture experts, people who worked in developing countries for aid organisations or government agencies and also a large number of viticulturists and oenologists.
"A diverse bunch indeed," Victoria said.
Peter is among the cohort who went into viticulture and is credited with being one of Orange's wine industry pioneers.
"It's hard to believe it was 50 years ago that we earned the right to enter the Great Hall at the University of Sydney to receive our testamurs - our reward for four years' hard labour in lecture theatres, labs, university farms and the six months spent working on farms for practical work," he said.
Victoria pointed out the 1973 graduating year reflects the huge range of fields the degree enabled her classmates to enter and move within, or even stray way outside, of agricultural science.
But, one thing they are sad about is that The University of Sydney no longer offers an agricultural science degree so young people of today don't have the opportunity to make their mark in the same way this group has done.
In organising the reunion, they searched for 105 people - 88 who graduated in 1973, one from 1972 and 16 from 1974 who completed a substantial part of their degree as part of the same cohort.
In tracking down their classmates, they discovered seven of the group had died: Sue Briggs (2020), Bruce Dunn (1975), Graeme Gow (2012), Mary Hepburn (nee Acton) (2018), Stephen Millar (2019), John Sykes (2014) and Ross Worrall (2022).
"We pay tribute to these Aggers plus any others we are not aware of," Victoria said.
"The academic and personal achievements of our cohort are, we believe, above average."
Victoria said 23 per cent of 1973 graduates were female and 77pc male, although 40pc of the females and 18pc of males earned honours at graduation.
"After graduation, 20pc subsequently earned Doctorates and 25pc Masters degrees," she said.
She was also interested to learn the importance of marriage among the group: 77pc of those who got married have been married for more than 45 years.
"We are also a fecund lot - 59 people mentioned their children and the average is three children per graduate," she said.
"The average for Australia is 1.7 children, but 14 of our profile group have four or more children."
As of this year, 72pc had retired.
Some of those graduates include the retired principal of CB Alexander Agriculture College, Tocal, Cameron Archer. Cameron also completed a PhD in environmental history in 2008 and, although he is retired, maintains his involvement in a number of organisations, including as chairman of the Primary Industries Education Foundation of Australia.
Former NSW Farmers Association president Charles Armstrong, from Nyngan, is also a 1973 graduate. He was also president of the Wool Council of Australia and most recently retired as chairman of Farmsafe Australia.
Long-time rugby league fans will know the name Roger Bilton, who played for Manly in the late 1960s, and he's also part of the cohort. After Roger graduated, he achieved a number of milestones in the development of - and research into - freezing cattle, sheep and goat embryos. This entailed transporting frozen embryos around the world.
Upon graduation, Vince Bradley reckoned he was the only stock agent in those times with an ag degree when he worked for Elders in southern NSW. Vince worked for a number of companies during his career in the area of agronomy where he was selling and promoting crop protection and seed treatment products.
The cohort also boasts the former executive director of ABARES, Brian Fisher. Brian has also been heavily involved in climate change negotiations on the world stage and in Australia, serving on a variety of boards, forums and conferences too numerous to list here.
Not all the graduates went into office and agri-extension roles.
Many returned to their agricultural roots, such as Peak Hill farmer Jim Jelbart. Jim is still farming at Peak Hill and said he has no intention of retiring.
Both Victoria and Peter agreed it was great to catch up with what people had been doing since they last met and once again put a name to a slightly older face.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
