Thursday's weaner sale at Inverell was a big day, with 5433 weaners averaging $1128, with the steer portion topping at $1797 and the heifers peaking at $1444.
For CL Squires' agent, Robbie Bloch, it was one of the best yardings of cattle he'd seen in his career.
"The type, weight and quality, these cattle had it all," he said. "I've been around a bit and don't think I have seen better.
"They were even, with good structure, shape and body," Mr Bloch said.
In the steers, 200kg to 280kg prices ranged from 320c/kg to 502c/kg, averaging 429c/kg. In the 280kg to 330kg weight range, there were 1177 offered, with prices ranging between 356c/kg to 490c/kg, averaging 429c/kg.
READ MORE:
There were also plenty of steers in the 330kg to 400kg range, 821, that were priced between 300c/kg to 446c/kg, averaging 412c/kg.
The top-priced pen was in the heavies, the 400kg to 500, with only 45 averaging 376c/kg, but the tops made $1797/hd.
Clerkness Pastoral Company, Clerkness, Bundarra, was the most prominent vendor of weaners with about 820 head. This included 524 steers averaging 318 kilograms for 405 cents/kilo to return $1294 a head.
Mr Bloch said CL Squires had worked with Clerkness for 15 years in their weaner program.
"They have been doing an excellent job," Mr Bloch said. Clerkness' top-priced pen of 25 Angus steers averaged 372kg, for 408c/kg to return $2118/hd. Another pen of 25 Angus-cross steers, averaging 364kg, returned $1488/hd. A pen of nine Simmental-cross steers made $1498, weighing 370kg, while 17 Charolais-cross steers, averaging 299kg, made 416c/kg.
Michael and Amanda Dumble, Stroane Partnership, Backwater, via Guyra 107 July/August drop, mixed-sex Santa Gertrudis/Hereford cross weaners make 386c/kg.
Mr Dumble said the partnership changed their pure Hereford herd to introduce almost all Yugilbar Santa Gertrudis sires, giving them steers and heifers keenly sought after in the sales.
"The heifers are sought after by coastal breeders, and crop finishers seek the steer portion," he said.
A pen of 18 of their steers, averaging 336kg, sold for 406c/kg, while a pen of 32, averaging 287kg, sold for 440c/kg. Another pen of six steers averaging 342kg made 398c/kg to return $1361.
Stuart and Mitch Stieger, crop finishers of steers from the Cobbadah district, took home a B-double of steers, including a number of the Stroane offering.
Colin Say and Company's Nathan Purvis said the market held up very well "considering a large number of weaners on offer".
"The very good quality calves sold very well," Mr Purvis said.
Eulindra Pastoral Co, Bundarra, offered 51 Angus and Angus-cross steers. A pen of 37 averaged 323kg and made 438c/kg to return $1417, while a pen of 14 lighter steers, averaging 275kg, made 428c/kg.
Reynard Pastoral Pty Ltd, Camlea, Glencoe, sold a pen of 20 Angus steers, averaging 315kg for 464c/kg, while Rosehill Holdings, Glen Legh, sold 19 Dulverton blood steers, averaging 316kg for 410c/kg.
F and S Kelly, Glen Innes, had two pens of Eaglehawk Angus blood weaners. A pen of 16, averaging 267kg, made 470c/kg and a pen of 20, averaging 227kg, made 482c/kg.
Cobram Farms, Glen Park, Ben Lomond sold about 50 Charolais cross steers, including a pen of 14, averaging 350kg, made 410c/kg, a pen of 11 averaging 376kg selling for 398c/kg and a pen of 26 averaging 323kg that sold for 382c/kg.
The first pen of the day was offered by P and N Butcher, Spring Gully, Bundarra. Nick and Michaela Butcher were on hand to watch the sale of a pen of 51 Angus weaners that made 434c/kg.
Ross Hill Pastoral Co, Bundarra, sold a pen of 32 Booroomooka blood Angus weaner steers that averaged 275kg for 490c/kg, while another pen of 26, averaging 223kg, made the same money.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.