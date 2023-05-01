The Land
Weaner steers top at $1797 a head at Inverell

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:00am
Nick and Michaela Butcher, Spring Gully, Bundarra, with a pen of 51 Angus steers that made 434 cents a kilogram. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Nick and Michaela Butcher, Spring Gully, Bundarra, with a pen of 51 Angus steers that made 434 cents a kilogram. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Thursday's weaner sale at Inverell was a big day, with 5433 weaners averaging $1128, with the steer portion topping at $1797 and the heifers peaking at $1444.

