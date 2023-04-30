The Land
Swift spread of pasture die-back prompts pasture re-think

By Jamie Brown
May 1 2023
Agrimix agronomist Zac Geldoff says Progardes desmanthus, a relation of Leucaena in low shrub form, could be the "flagship" for die-back pasture recovery on the North Coast, with the highly palatable plant able to thrive in lower pH soils.
The pasture die-back phenomenon has spread like wildfire this summer season, leaping from known fronts along the far north coast beyond Kyogle to Tabulam in the six months from October to April.

