The pasture die-back phenomenon has spread like wildfire this summer season, leaping from known fronts along the far north coast beyond Kyogle to Tabulam in the six months from October to April.
While damage to sub-tropical pasture is not as severe as previous outbreaks in Central Queensland, where vast areas of under-managed buffel grass have succumbed, the greying of tropical grasses on North Coast hillsides, starting under trees, is worrying for NSW graziers and their agronomists.
"There has been a significant spread," reported Local Land Services North Coast beef officer Nathan Jennings, who explained the phenomenon to producers at a field day last week at Spring Grove via Casino.
He noted that wind was one of the primary forms of transport for the mealy bug which have been observed at every dieback affected site inspected in NSW.
"Mealy bugs appear to be the most obvious cause of the problem. Other modes of spread could certainly be transport of affected hay and perhaps silage," said Mr Jennings.
Cattle movement is not a major player in hastening its spread. Rather, cattle management through heavy grazing was a producer's best defence because the bug prefers areas of high biomass.
Diversity of pasture is an important factor in the rebuild of affected areas, using a variety of more tolerant grasses with legumes proving a positive addition.
The mealy bug prefers paddocks with heavy biomass and thick thatch, with breeding females using the dense cover and the soil underneath for cover.
Sprays can be ineffective in penetrating deep enough to reach their target while the loss of beneficial insects is a problem - particularly the mealybug ladybird, a native species that predates on the problem.
Mr Jennings advised heavy grazing of healthy grass and slashing behind that to break up the thatch.
"Consider topping and slashing like in a dairy system where land is arable," he said.
Pasture dieback typically begins under the drip line of trees on hillsides and spreads from there, gobbling high biomass with tropical and sub-tropical species first on its list, especially broad leaf paspalum and creeping blue grass.
The first recorded outbreaks of pasture dieback occurred on Queensland's Atherton Tablelands nearly a century ago, with affected country recovering over time.
The recent spread of dieback and mealybugs over the border into NSW is linked to Queensland outbreaks, with DNA sequencing of mealy bugs - the obvious source of the die-back - proving that link.
"The country will recover, but management is the key," Mr Jennings said.
Replacement feed for winter months includes rye and oats sown direct into the dieback. In summer, millet, sorghum and teff will provide cover.
Tropical grasses re-sown directly into dieback have regrown, with insecticide-coated seed helpful in re-establishment.
"If dieback is affecting paspalum, consider switching to Rhodes," Mr Jennings said.
"If it is affecting Rhodes switch to Setaria. Signal grass holds up well, but it is critical to consider selecting a more tolerant grass species to help reduce future risk."
Agrimix consultant Rod Linke described the dieback phenomenon in Central Queensland as being much worse than on the North Coast.
"This is like kindergarten compared to CQ," he said, where mulching, slashing, heavy grazing and aerating of soil helped control the problem on "flogged" country.
Agrimix agronomist Zac Geldoff is carrying out pasture trials at Spring Grove, with a variety of legumes showing much promise.
The hard-seeded annual Cavalcade centro competed well with broadleaf weeds that pop-up following pasture dieback and produced a fodder with proven daily weight gains.
Caatinga stylo is another hard-seeded legume that fills the gap, but like centro must be allowed to seed for best results.
Mr Geldoff suggested the Agrimix Progardes Desmanthus, a relation of Leucaena in low shrub form, could be the "flagship" for pasture recovery, with the legume able to thrive in lower pH soils while remaining highly palatable.
Butterfly pea is another option, offering more grazing than cow pea over its two year life.
Meanwhile, greenleaf desmodium is ideal for hill country left bare after dieback.
This legume contains condensed tannins during its vegetation stage but after flowering, cattle will graze it, making it a "good fit" in steep landscapes suffering from dieback.
The bush bean, Aztec Attro, is a highly palatable legume, but doesn't like over-grazing.
