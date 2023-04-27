The Land
More than $100,000 fledged to develop a business case for a new indoor equine and livestock centre

LJ Charleston
April 28 2023 - 8:30am
Glen Innes Severn Council Deputy Mayor Troy Arandale, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Mayor Rob Banham and General Manager Bernard Smith discussing State Government funding for council to develop a business case for a new world-class Indoor Equine and Livestock Centre. Photo: Supplied
NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has announced a $106,250 State Government grant to help Glen Innes Severn Council further explore and develop a business case for a new world-class Indoor Equine and Livestock Centre in the district.

The Land

Local News

