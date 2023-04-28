A man from Yarravel, west of Kempsey, will face court charged over allegedly supplying prohibited drugs via the 'dark web'.
In November 2022, detectives from the State Crime Command's Cybercrime Squad established Strike Force Presland to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs across NSW using dark net marketplaces.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a marketplace facilitating the supply of cannabis in exchange for cryptocurrency.
Following extensive inquiries, Strike Force Presland investigators arrested a 55-year-old man yesterday, in a carpark in Belgrave Street, Kempsey.
Shortly after, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Yarravel - about 7km west of Kempsey - where they located several items, including mature cannabis plants, cannabis leaves and seeds, $3755 in cash, and cryptocurrency worth approximately $1000.
These items were seized to undergo further forensic examination.
The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station, where he was charged with eight offences, including three counts of supply prohibited drugs, cultivate prohibited plant and four counts of deal with property proceeds of crime.
Police allege the man had received more than $1.46 million in cryptocurrency in exchange for prohibited drugs on more than 450 occasions between March 2018 and April 2023.
It will be further alleged the man used these funds to purchase property.
Cybercrime Squad Commander, Superintendent Matt Craft, praised the work of investigators.
"Our detectives are specially trained to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle the supply of prohibited drugs, no matter how or where they are sold," Supt Craft said.
"We're putting people on notice - the dark web will not provide you a cloak of invisibility and anonymity to conduct any illicit sales of drugs. NSW Police will catch up to you and place you before the courts."
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Presland investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.