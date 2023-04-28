The Land
Home/News

The man has been charged after allegedly supplying prohibited drugs via the dark web

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged the Yarravel man with multiple offences. Photo: File
Police have charged the Yarravel man with multiple offences. Photo: File

A man from Yarravel, west of Kempsey, will face court charged over allegedly supplying prohibited drugs via the 'dark web'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.