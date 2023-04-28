The Land
Home/News

Police are appealing for information about 213 stolen Merino ewes and wethers taken from a property in Bookham

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search for 200 Merino ewes and wethers stolen from Bookham
Police search for 200 Merino ewes and wethers stolen from Bookham

Rural Crime Investigators from The Hume Police District are seeking the public's help to locate 213 Merinos (mixed aged and mixed sex ewes and wethers), believed to have been stolen from a rural property off the Childowa Road, Bookham area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.