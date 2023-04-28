Police search for 200 Merino ewes and wethers stolen from Bookham

Rural Crime Investigators from The Hume Police District are seeking the public's help to locate 213 Merinos (mixed aged and mixed sex ewes and wethers), believed to have been stolen from a rural property off the Childowa Road, Bookham area.
Police believe the animals were stolen between November 2022 and March 2023.
The sheep have either purple, orange or white coloured PIC ear tags, labelled NA621597 attached to their right ear. The wethers have a keyhole cut out left ear, and the ewes out of their right ear.
Anyone with information about the missing Merino sheep is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or alternatively contact Rural Crime Investigators at Goulburn Police Station on (02) 4824 0799.
