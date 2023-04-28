The Land
Roads closed outside of Dubbo due to grass fire

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 28 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:37pm
Grass fire forces highway closure in the Orana region
Grass fire forces highway closure in the Orana region

The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Obley Road and Camp Road outside of Dubbo due to a grass fire.

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

