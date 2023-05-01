Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association capped off a big month of cattle sales with a reduced offering of 2758 head, the bulk of which were mixed-sex weaners of various breeds. Friday's sale was the third week in a row for TLSAA, with almost 14,000 head.
Weaner steers filled the most pens with 1265, averaging 259 kilograms, selling for 369.4 cents a kilogram and returning an average of $966 a head.
Sale cattle came from as far west as Coonamble, Walcha, Manilla, and local district producers. The quality was fair to good, with demand from feeders and backgrounders for the heavier cattle and good competition for the lightweight well-bred heifer weaners.
Nutrien Livestock's Tim Hollis said the market was firm for quality black steers, but the lighter types were discounted.
Demand for the steer drafts was firm to cheaper, with quality and weight a deciding issue.
Quality Angus steers sold from $1200 to $1490, and Charolais steers made to $1280. Demand fell off for the steers under 200kg, with these selling up to $700.
Mr Hollis said there was "some particularly good shopping among the pens of lighter steers and heifers".
Heifers sold to similar trends with heavier grades to $990 to various breeding programs. Light heifers under 200kg made $395 to $780.
Coonamble -bred yearling heifers sold between $1190 to $1270, while cows on their first calf made to $2025/head. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf PTIC cows with calves at foot made $2000, and four- to five-year-old cows with big calves at foot made $2500.
John and Denise Wall, Elmgrove, Walcha sold a pen of 221 weaner steers, sired by Baringa Angus bulls, for $1450 and a pen of six lighter calves for $1210. The Walls run 110 cows and said they'd enjoyed an "unreal season", and the steers reflected these favourable conditions.
The Watts Family Trust, Walcha, sold a pen of Nairn Park blood Angus weaners for $1490, while Dimberoy Pastoral Company, Walcha, sold a pen of 18 Angus steers for $1260 and a pen of 13 black-baldy steers for 960.
Rob and Gwen Etheridge's Wiranya Pty Ltd, Tamaresque, Barraba, sold a pen of 30 Angus steers, sired by Bowen and Ben Nevis bulls, for $1340, while a pen of 15 made $1160 and another pen made $11200. Wiranya's draft of heifers made $960, while the black baldy heifers made $810. Guy and Annie Ratliff, Kiandra, Barraba sold a pen of nine Speckle Park weaner steers for $1180
PDG Bell, Cooplacurripa sold two pens of Angus-cross steers: 32 made $870, while a pen of 30 made $710. A pen of 22 Charolais-cross steers from the same vendor made $850, while a pen of 16 lighter Charolais cross steers made $700. Two pens of Bos Indicus-cross steers from the same vendor, lighter in condition, made $720 and $530.
Ringwood Pastoral, Kingstown, sold a pen of 2018 drop Angus cows, with a Booroomooka blood calf at foot and PTIC, for $2500.
