The Land
Home/Markets

Weaner steers average $966 a head at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Denise Hall, Elmgrove, Walcha, sold 21 Angus steers for $1450 a head, while a pen of six lighter steers made $1210. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.
John and Denise Hall, Elmgrove, Walcha, sold 21 Angus steers for $1450 a head, while a pen of six lighter steers made $1210. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.

Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association capped off a big month of cattle sales with a reduced offering of 2758 head, the bulk of which were mixed-sex weaners of various breeds. Friday's sale was the third week in a row for TLSAA, with almost 14,000 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.