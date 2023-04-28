The Land
Home/News

Rain forecast for NSW this weekend with farmers busily preparing

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wet weekend is forecast for parts of NSW this weekend. Photo: File
A wet weekend is forecast for parts of NSW this weekend. Photo: File

A wet weekend is predicted for parts of eastern Australia this weekend with close to 200mm forecast in some areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.