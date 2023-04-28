A wet weekend is predicted for parts of eastern Australia this weekend with close to 200mm forecast in some areas.
The predicted rain event is due to an upper-level trough and developing low pressure system off the NSW coast.
The focus of the heaviest rainfall and wind is currently on the South Coast and Illawarra district of NSW on Sunday. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, this is highly dependent on the proximity of the low to the coast - the closer the low sits to the coast, the heavier rainfall will be.
Alternatively, if the low sits a little further off the coast, the mainland will be spared of the heaviest falls, which will instead occur offshore over the water.
Four agronomists spoke to The Land to share their thoughts.
Dr Neil Moss, Nowra agronomist
"We might get anything up to 200mm but there's likely to be a range of that, from 80-200mm. Right now the Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas don't actually need additional rain. There'd be some benefit in additional rain around Bega, which may also get some rain. Although it could present some challenges for people who are doing a late harvest of maize; that can become problematic because if it gets too wet, it makes it hard to get machinery on the ground for quite some time."
"A lot of people on the coastal areas are in the process of planting Autumn pastures and, if it gets too saturated, there can be interruptions or damage, particularly in lower lying areas with poor drainage. So, because the area is quite wet already it could lead to water logging."
Michael Josh, Moree agronomist
"If we get 10mm, we'll be lucky. It's going to be needed because a lot of the canola crops have gone into very marginal moisture, as well as some of the early barley crops and they're going to need it to get a full stand."
"For wheat planting, a lot of farmers are holding off because the soil moisture is getting away. Chickpeas will be a bit later. Fava beans aren't looking too bad; they went in reasonably early so they'll be alright. But the barley and canola will be wanting rain this weekend to get up and going, as a lot of it's in patchy moisture. We're at the point where we can take a fair amount of rain without any downside, but I can't see us getting very much."
Anthony Gordon, Forbes agronomist
"There's been a fair amount of planting activity over the last few days, as growers are finishing planting their canola, ahead of this rain event. We're getting towards the end of the canola planting window for the Central West. So by the end of April or first week of May, if we don't have canola in the ground and planted then that window starts to close. So this rain event means growers have been planting in front of this rain, in the hope it comes through - or they'll plant after the rain to finish the canola planting.
"But the forecast isn't for excessive amounts of rain. Around Forbes we're looking at between 10-25mm over the weekend and that will be ideal."
Tim Stivens, Junee agronomist
"The forecast has been quite sporadic and has been dialled back in the last 24 hours, so around the Wagga/Junee area we're expecting 5-10mm which will be fine, It won't interrupt sowing. We don't really need more than that at the moment."
"Canola sowing is just finishing up and is looking really good. No doubt, they will benefit from the rain. We've still got main cereals to go, and canola is almost done, then we've got wheat and barley to go over the next three weeks. We've also got pulses going as well - so we're about halfway through the sowing program."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.