Maiden ewes expected to be in top condition for Berridale competition

The Berridale Agricultural Bureau's Maiden Merino Ewe Competition will be held over two days across the Snowy Monaro Region.
Merino growers' will be presenting their maiden flock ewes to the judges on Friday 5 May and Saturday 6 May 2023.
Committee president Neil Lynch said after two very wet years the abnormal weather is returning to a more normal Monaro climate, suiting the sheep health and wool growth.
"This more normal weather pattern will ensure the maiden ewes will present in top condition for this event," he said.
"This competition in its 93rd year is the oldest Merino Ewe Competition in Australia and it has run annually except for a few years during World War II and in 2020 due to Covid restrictions."
Mr Lynch said each day will feature guest speakers during lunchtime, with Friday hosting Dr Claire Hunt from Troy Animal Health giving an overview of the benefits of Butec, a breakthrough treatment for relieving trauma during all marking procedures for lambs and calves.
Dr Hunt and Nicholas Shortis will then demonstrate the correct application of this product.
And at lunchtime on Saturday the Committee will welcome Dr Michelle Humphries, AWI director with who will address the latest developments and news from AWI and announce a breakthrough on Bioclip Wool Harvesting.
"We welcome both speakers and representatives from animal health companies," Mr Lynch said.
"It is a friendly event to hear our judges' comments on each flock, their advice on any flock improvements with ram selection and classing of ewes.
"The committee is encouraging junior interest in the event by introducing two junior judges to accompany and participate in judging the flocks in the competition."
A bus service will be available for travel on both days.
The presentation dinner will be held on Saturday night 6 May at the Berridale Inn.
Everyone is welcome with morning tea and lunch provided on both days.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.