The Land
Home/News

Drilling will provide valuable insights into the geological history of western NSW

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
April 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoscience Australia geoscientists Liam Pitt and Holly Taylor. Photo: Supplied
Geoscience Australia geoscientists Liam Pitt and Holly Taylor. Photo: Supplied

Valuable insights into the geological history of western NSW is expected to be revealed once new scientific drilling begins in western NSW. It's expected to show fresh evidence of the changes that have shaped our continent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.