Figtree Park Angus of Guyra in the Northern Tablelands opened up their gates for their first on-property female sale which saw several recognized angus studs within the region in attendance.
Named the "Heart Of The Heard Sale" saw a total of 34 from 46 lots sell featuring Angus heifers, milk tooth heifers, PTIC heifers and cow's with calf at foot to an overall average of $4970.
An angus cow and calf at foot topped the sale at $12,000 going to Glenmorgangie Pastoral, Glen Innes.
Top cow Figtree Park Golly P39 tested in the breeds top 10% for angus breeding index, top 11% for milk, top 13% for domestic index and the top 14% for eye muscle area.
From a potential 7 cow and calf at foot lots, 4 sold to average $8628.
The sale then moved onto 2 year old angus heifers which gave successful buyers of each lot an option of two selections. The buyer would select their chosen heifer with Fig Tree Park Angus retaining the non selected heifer back into their herd.
Out of 11 avaible lots, 10 sold to a top of $6500 to average $4800.
A selection of 15 Angus PTIC heifers were then offered to buyers with 13 selling to a top of $6000 and an average of $4423.
At the back end of the sale 13 Angus milk tooth heifers were catalogued with 7 selling to a $6000 top and an $4142 average.
Noteable angus studs with purchases from the sale where Swanbrook Angus, Inverell, Wakefield Angus, Wollomombi, Tyler Angus, Tyringham and Highrent Angus, Walcha.
Volume buyer from the sale Swanbrook Angus, Inverell purchased a total of 5 lots to average $5666.
Local buyer Stratton Livestock, Guyra purchased 4 lots to average $6125.
The Hills Angus Stud, Uralla completed their draft with 4 purchases to average $4625.
Highrent Angus, Walcha bought 4 lots to average $4750.
After 24 years of Figtree Park Angus being active within the industry, stud principal Jason Siddell thought the timing was right to hold their first female sale.
"Our goal today was to try and offer honest females that were structurally sound and will go on and breed successfully in other herds." said Mr Siddell
"We've been going for 24 years and we needed to try and reduce our numbers slightly."
"We had some great lines of females up for grabs today and plenty of buyers from well established studs who were looking to add to their breeding plans."
"I believe the better heifers and cows from the sale were selected based on a combination of phenotype and structural soundness."
The sale was covered by Elders, Guyra and Colin Say Co,Glen Innes with Lincoln Mckinlay and Shad Bailey sharing auctioneering duties.
