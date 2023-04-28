Figtree Park Angus of Guyra in the Northern Tablelands opened its gates for its first on-property female sale, which was attended by several recognised Angus studs from within the region.
Named the "Heart Of The Herd Sale", a total of 34 from 46 lots offered were sold to an overall average of $4970.
The sale featured Angus heifers, milk-tooth heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and cows with calves.
An Angus cow with calf topped the sale at $12,000, going to Glenmorgangie Pastoral, Glen Innes.
The cow, Figtree Park Golly P39, tested in the breed's top 10 per cent for Angus breeding index, top 11pc for milk, top 13pc for domestic index and the top 14pc for eye muscle area.
From seven cows with calves, four units were sold to average $8628.
The sale then moved onto two-year-old Angus heifers, which gave successful buyers of each lot an option of two selections. The buyer would select their chosen heifer with Fig Tree Park Angus retaining the remaining heifer.
From 11 of these lots, 10 were sold to a top of $6500 to average $4800.
A selection of 15 Angus PTIC heifers were then offered, of which 13 sold to a top of $6000 to average $4423.
At the tail end of the sale, 13 Angus milk-tooth heifers were catalogued, of which seven sold to a $6000 top and an $4142 average.
Noteable Angus studs with purchases included Swanbrook Angus, Inverell, Wakefield Angus, Wollomombi, Tyler Angus, Tyringham and Highrent Angus, Walcha.
Volume buyer, Swanbrook Angus, purchased a total of five lots to average $5666.
Local buyer Stratton Livestock, Guyra, bought four lots to average $6125.
The Hills Angus, Uralla, four lots to average $4625.
Highrent Angus also bought four lots, averaging $4750.
After 24 years of Figtree Park Angus being active, stud principal Jason Siddell thought the timing was right to hold the stud's first female sale.
"Our goal today was to try and offer honest females that were structurally sound and will go on and breed successfully in other herds," said Mr Siddell.
"We've been going for 24 years and we needed to try and reduce our numbers slightly.
"We had some great lines of females up for grabs today and plenty of buyers from well established studs who were looking to add to their breeding plans."
"I believe the better heifers and cows from the sale were selected based on a combination of phenotype and structural soundness."
The sale was conducted by Elders, Guyra, and Colin Say Co, Glen Innes, with Lincoln Mckinlay and Shad Bailey sharing auctioneering duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.