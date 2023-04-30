The deceased estate of acclaimed artist, animator, author and World War II veteran, Monty Wedd, has come to auction with over 10,000 artefacts. Mr Wedd's impressive collection features some of the most important Australian militaria pieces ever brought to the public.
Mr Wedd served for both the Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force in World War II. He was widely regarded by his peers as being Australia's foremost authority on pre-Federation military history.
He was both a Fellow of the Australian Institute of History and Arts and a Fellow of the Manly Historical Society.
Mr Wedd's great passion for historic preservation culminated in the Monarch Historical Museum in Williamtown, which was established in 1960.
"Up for auction we have over 10,000 artefacts celebrating Monty Wedd's lifelong love of history from his collection in a series of over 20 auctions," said Mr. Lee Hames, Lloyds Auctions.
On offer is a Japanese samurai armour from the 12th century to 16th century, an ancient Ramesses II Egyptian carved sphinx-headed scarab seal, 1788 British marine's shoulder belt plate from the first fleet, Charles Kingsford Smith's 'southern cross' plane propeller, a ski pole from captain Robert Falcon Scott's first Antarctic expedition, a British royal artillery officer's uniform and many more items.
Each lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Provenance signed by Warwick Wedd, son of Montague Thomas Archibald Wedd (OAM).
Mr Hames said there are some very special pieces in the auction.
"We're looking forward to seeing them go to their new custodians to love just as much as Monty Wedd did," Mr. Hames said.
"We really hope that museums and libraries and passionate collectors from across the world are successful in securing some of these important pieces of history, so they can be preserved and displayed and educate people for many years into the future."
The next auction will go under the hammer on Tuesday May 2.
You can view the auction items here.
