Watch as critically-endangered black rhino calf born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo Dubbo

April 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Zookeepers were involved in a special moment when they witnessed the birth of a critically-endangered black rhino calf in Dubbo - the newest member of the conservation breeding program.

Local News

