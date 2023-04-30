The Land
Home/News

Alinjarra Speckle Park hosts first on farm sale to top $16,000

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
April 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A bull that will "make his mark in the Speckle world" has gone under the hammer for $16,000 to top Alinjarra Speckle Park's first on-farm sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.