A bull that will "make his mark in the Speckle world" has gone under the hammer for $16,000 to top Alinjarra Speckle Park's first on-farm sale.
Alinjarra Southern Comfort, purchased by McCulloch Tamworth, is the son of Spots 'N Sprouts Stands Alone from Three Way Oh My, weighed in at 849 kilograms.
The 21-month-old bull (on March 17) had an eye muscle area (EMA) figure of 123 square centimetres, intra-muscular fat figure of 7.5 per cent, rump and rib fat of 13 and 9mm, and scrotal circumference of 39cm.
Alinjarra sold 40 Speckle Park bulls of the 44 in the arena for an average of $5190 and a top of $16,000. Two additional bulls sold straight after the sale.
There was strong competition for females that went as far south as Bathurst and north into Queensland with stud heifers topping $19,000 to an average of $5930 while stud cow and calf topping $10,000, averaging $8500.
The largest volume buyer was Warren Dellow, Hernani Station, who purchased 11 bulls averaging $5000 including a top of $6000 for 20-month-old Alinjarra Silicon S044 weighing 840kg.
With prices "fair and equitable", Mr Dellow said it was a good opportunity to remove his existing bulls and move towards a Speckle Park breeding line for his Charolais influenced commercial herd.
"I bought three bulls from this property last year, they have done well and the calves are good, the breed is good and the eat-ability of the meat is good," Mr Dellow said.
"They have a muscly back-line, good rumps and the temperament is terrific, I'm most impressed with the temperament, you could have bought any one of these bulls and be happy.
"They will go straight to the cows today."
There were 19 registered heifers that sold for an average $9026 while 17 commercial heifers averaged $2500.
"We were very happy with the result and clearance, it's a tough market at the moment as cattle prices are down generally all over the board...we were extremely happy with how the heifers went," vendor All Kedzlie said.
"The stud people that are buying the heifers can take them home, calve them out and flush them to get the embryos out them.
"They are going to grow into good size cows, which a lot of people are starting to realise we need in the breed."
Joshua Parker, Northern Speckle Park, Capeen Creek, purchased the top priced stud heifer Alinjarra Everest (daughter of HS Untapped 3A and out of Three Way Gracelands) for $19,000.
"We like Alinjarra genetics, we are trying to get the genetics right to increase the gene pool by looking for more Speckles in colour," Mr Parker said.
Luke Clarke, Hickey's Creek Pty Ltd, Dondingalong purchased two heifers including PTIC cow Alinjarra Radium with calf at foot for $15,000.
"I purchased these females mainly for their genetics line," Mr Clarke said, who transitioned from a commercial breed to a Speckle Park stud two years ago.
"We have their mother and we are trying to chase that genetic line of bigger framed cows so we can sell into the Queensland market."
Selling agents were Nutrien Livetsock, with auctioneer Joel Fleming.
