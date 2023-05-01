Riverina almond orchard with more than 200,000 trees

RIVERINA property Cavour is a significant, established almond orchard located on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River.
Located 45km south east of Griffith in an area highly regarded for horticulture and cropping production, some 497ha (1228 acres) of the 733 hectare (1811 acre) property is planted to almonds.
There is also a further 18ha of irrigated country that is plantable and an additional 29ha that is considered arable. The balance of the property is grazing/support land.
The orchard's 208,625 trees are a mix of nonpareil, monterey, wood colony and shasta varieties.
Cavour has a 2km frontage to the Murrumbidgee River.
Impressive Murrumbidgee Regulated River water entitlements include 314 megalitres of high security entitlements, 3270ML of general security entitlements and 25ML of supplementary water entitlements. The property also has access to 232ML of Lower Murrumbidgee groundwater.
Each tree is watered through a filtered dripline irrigation system, which has an integrated fertigation system for plant nutrition.
Cavour is described having excellent climatic conditions and ideal soil types: predominantly shallow stony earths transitioning into areas of deep sandy soils, suitable for a wide range of row crops or permanent plantings.
The orchard is also well located to processing facilities, including the Almondco almond hulling and processing operations near Griffith and the Webster walnut processing facility in Leeton.
Infrastructure includes staff amenities/machinery shed and an office/filtration shed. There is also six bedroom brick residence for accommodation.
Expression of interest close with LAWD on May 31.
Contact Danny Thomas, 439 349 977, or Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, LAWD.
