Less than a week to go till Berridale Agricultural Bureau's 93rd Maiden Merino Ewe Competition!
The following is the competition programme for Friday the 5th of May and Saturday the 6th of May 2023.
Friday the 5th
- Bus pick-up (Group Charters) at Berridale at 8.00am in front of the Berridale Inn
- Bus pick-up in Cooma at 8:30am at the bus stop in Centennial Park
First place of the day at 9:00am is Robert Hain's at "Gunyah" 1858 Kosciuszko Rd, Cootralantra. Then onto David Fraser's at "Timaroo" 7770 Nimmitabel Rd, Cooma where we will also stop for morning tea. After morning tea onto Richard Maguire's at "Greenvale" 4223 Snowy Mountains Hwy, Adaminaby. Next Adrian Redmond's "Bibendale" 1031 Cootralantra Rd, Berridale where we will have lunch. At lunch Dr Claire Hunt and Nick Shortis from Troy Animal Health will give an address and demonstration on Butec OTM Pain Relief. After lunch and lucky last for the day is Neil Lynch's "McCarthy's" Cootralantra, Berridale.
Friday night dinner at Social@862 in The Coolamatong Snowy Mountains Country Club at 6:30pm for judges and sponsors, all welcome to attend.
Saturday the 6th
- Bus pick-up in Cooma at Centennial Park at 8:00am
- Bus pick-up in Berridale in front of the Berridale in at 8:30am
First place of the day at 9:00am is Robert Hain's "Glengyle" 1003 Stoney Creek Rd, Rocky Plain. We will have morning tea at Robert's before heading to Raymond Crowe's "Rosemont" 2370 Rocky Plain Rd, Berridale. Next up is lunch at the Walters' "Boundary Creek" 2432 Jimenbuen Rd, Dalgety. At lunch Dr Michelle Humphries from AWI will give a presentation on Bioclip. After lunch we have Adam Walters then Martin and Liz Walters. Then off to Doug Constance's "Werralong" Rockwell Rd, Berridale to finish up.
Saturday night is our presentation dinner and judges summary which will be held at the Berridale Inn at 6:30pm for meals at 7:00pm (RSVP required).
Let me know if you would like to book a seat for the bus on either day as well as if you would like to attend the presentation dinner on Saturday the 6th.
Or for anymore information please contact Zoe Fraser on 0448 726 966 or Neil Lynch (President) - 0423 935 304
