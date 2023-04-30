First place of the day at 9:00am is Robert Hain's at "Gunyah" 1858 Kosciuszko Rd, Cootralantra. Then onto David Fraser's at "Timaroo" 7770 Nimmitabel Rd, Cooma where we will also stop for morning tea. After morning tea onto Richard Maguire's at "Greenvale" 4223 Snowy Mountains Hwy, Adaminaby. Next Adrian Redmond's "Bibendale" 1031 Cootralantra Rd, Berridale where we will have lunch. At lunch Dr Claire Hunt and Nick Shortis from Troy Animal Health will give an address and demonstration on Butec OTM Pain Relief. After lunch and lucky last for the day is Neil Lynch's "McCarthy's" Cootralantra, Berridale.