Update for Berridale Merino ewe competition

April 30 2023 - 4:00pm
The 'pot of gold' on the Monaro. Photo: Julie Barron
Less than a week to go till Berridale Agricultural Bureau's 93rd Maiden Merino Ewe Competition!

