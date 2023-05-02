It seems everyone has a trucker cap - and some have more than one in their collection.
The Land put the call out and our readers who well and truly answered with photographs of their favourite trucker caps.
Some caps were branded with cattle studs, others promoted agents while there were some lids representing charities like Dolly's Dream.
It comes after The Land reported on brands looking for a different type of real estate - perched atop thousands of heads - to promote themselves these days.
We'd love to see more trucker cap photos of you and your cap/s along with your name and where you're from. Just email them to samantha.townsend@theland.com.au
