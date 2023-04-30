The battle for supreme exhibit at last Thursday's Limousin National Show and Sale, Holbrook, was fought out between the two junior champions with Denis and Pam O'Connor's heifer Mistletoe Sweet Cake DJCPS10 coming out on top.
The female from the Mistletoe stud, South Greta, Victoria, beat out fellow Victorian Bushpark Scorcher (PTHPS6), Bushpark, Kyneton, to be named supreme exhibit.
Sired by Chateau Power Play (PAAA) and out of Mistletoe Patty Cake (PAU), Mistletoe Sweet Cake DJCPS10 was born September 2021 and weighed in at 610 kilograms.
She was measured with an eye muscle area of 98mm, P8 rump fat of 8mm, rib of 7mm and intramuscular fat of 5.5 per cent.
Stud principal Denis O'connor was very pleased Mistletoe Sweet Cake DJCPS10, which sold for $9,000 to Paramount Limousins at the sale the next day, was awarded supreme exhibit.
He said he has been exhibiting at the show for around 20 years and it was great to finally get supreme.
"Our stud has been going for 30 years and we've been coming to the show for around 20 years," he said.
"I am very pleased with the result.
"The heifer is so structurally sound.
"She is solid all the way through from the back and then narrows down at the front which means she should calve easily.
"She's got really good capacity, walks really well, and has good head extension.
"Everything is pretty good on her. She hasn't got very many faults at all.
"She's got the capacity in the body to really stand out and looks likely to be a really very good producer for years."
Despite being awarded supreme exhibit, Mr O'Connor had no qualms about selling her at the sale.
"Before the show I was told by a friend not to sell her. He said if I did sell, put at least $10,000 on her. I don't think he thought she'd be the supreme," he said.
"But you breed them, bring them up here and you sell them.
"You don't take them back home again. The whole idea is the show is part of the sale."
Mr O'Connor is looking forward to next year's show with Mistletoe Sweet Cake DJCPS10 brother and sister both looking good.
"Her sister looks just like her and should do pretty well," he said.
"I've also got a bull out of the same dam and it's a cracking bull.
"I think I'll probably bring it up next year.
"There's also another one I've got out of a different cow and it'll come next year.
"It's really good.
"Peter Godlock came down and had a look at it all and he said was 'I think that one should go next year'.
"I'll have to wait and see."
