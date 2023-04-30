The Land
Mistletoe Sweet Cake claims top honours at Limousin National Show and Sale

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
May 1 2023 - 7:00am
Limousin National Show and Sale supreme exhibit Mistletoe Sweet Cake DJCPS10 with judges Jacob Kerrisk, Coolamon, and Andrew Green, Kyneton, parader Andrew McIntyre, Londrigan, Vic, Debbie Mills, Holbrook Breeders Australia, Holbrook, and Denis and Pam O'Connor, Mistletoe, Greta South, Vic. Picture by Denis Howard
The battle for supreme exhibit at last Thursday's Limousin National Show and Sale, Holbrook, was fought out between the two junior champions with Denis and Pam O'Connor's heifer Mistletoe Sweet Cake DJCPS10 coming out on top.

Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

