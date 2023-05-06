May colour fill your autumn day | In Fiona's Garden

MAY is here with shorter days and chilly nights, though no frost as yet.
Virginia creeper leaves (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) have turned crimson and purple and fallen, but those of the clinging Boston ivy (P. tricuspidata) are only just starting to change colour and are better value in districts with dry summers.
The lovely scent from tiny, nearly invisible flowers of Eleagnus x ebbingei fills the air and my Mexican orange blossom (Choisya ternata) is covered in sparkly white flowers.
These two hardy evergreens are great for the autumn garden, perfect among the turning leaves and needing little extra irrigation during dry spells.
Related reading:
Early winter is a good time to think about your garden's design and any changes you might like to make during the cooler weeks ahead.
I recently admired a large formal garden at Buda, Castlemaine where a broad expanse of gravel has been effectively broken up with three differently shaped beds: round, square and oblong, the latter a pool.
It would be a great way of re-purposing am old tennis court that has passed its use-by date into a space for entertaining, though I can imagine only too well the grandchildren's shrieks of horror should I suggest doing anything like that to ours.
May is a good time to cut back the decaying leaves of asparagus; cannas and Solomon's Seal (Polygonatum). I lay the leaves over the plants and then spread compost on top.
Cannas especially appreciate this protection from heavy frost.
Winter is the season for spreading compost on the garden and it's good to get ahead now to make space for next year's heaps.
This will soon be needed as the garden is already blanketed in falling leaves from deciduous trees and shrubs and all have to be raked up.
Some go straight to the nearest bed, some to a small weldmesh bin for leaf mould and the rest to the compost.
The bare branches let light through to winter flowering hellebores and you can take advantage of this by removing last year's old leaves to encourage this year's flower buds to form.
I like to cut back to old, grassy foliage of winter irises (I. unguicularis) at the same time as otherwise it almost obscures the delicate, sweet-smelling flowers and makes them harder to pick.
Lilies (Lilium sp.) can be divided and replanted now: do this before the leaves die down or you'll forget where they are. Lily bulbs (like snowdrops, Galanthus sp.) must be replanted on the spot: desiccation means death.
Check indoor bulbs regularly for dampness for the same reason.
Lemon verbena cuttings (Aloysia citriodora) taken now will root in water and guard against any losses from frost.
Final job for May is to finish planting tulip bulbs.
Buda Historic Home and Garden, 42 Hunter Street, Castlemaine (budacastlemaine.org) was named after Budapest by its owner, Hungarian Ernest Leviny and was home to his family for 118 years.
It is open daily (closed Good Friday and Christmas Day), noon to 4pm, adults $12, concession $10, children $5 (under 5 free), family $30. Contact (03) 5472 1032.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.