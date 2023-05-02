The Land
Home/News

Royal visit to the show a jubilee memory as new king takes the reign

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 3 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant Watt, Mundoo Angus at Ellangowan, with a photo of himself and the champion bull at Murwillumbah Show, 1977, with then Prince Charles, steward Bernie Keneally and society president Ken McDonald.
Grant Watt, Mundoo Angus at Ellangowan, with a photo of himself and the champion bull at Murwillumbah Show, 1977, with then Prince Charles, steward Bernie Keneally and society president Ken McDonald.

When bonnie Prince Charles becomes king this Saturday there will be loyal royal breeders satisfied to know that their new monarch will continue his family's interest in livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.