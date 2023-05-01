Market remains on downward trend at Bega

A large yarding of 1800 head of cattle were offered at Bega store sale on Thursday.
Prices were back slightly compared to the March store sale.
There was strong buying support once again from Victorian locations, including Leongatha, Korumburra, Warrigul, Sale and Orbost, bolstered by good local support.
"Steers were probably $50 cheaper and heifers $100 cheaper," Chester & Smith Bega livestock agent Stewart Smith said.
"Cows with calves were $200 to $300 cheaper, and hard to sell in places.
"It is still on a downward trend at the moment."
Younger steers made $800 to $1000.
Weaner steers sold to a top of $1560
Steers 18-months-old, topped at $1780.
Young dairy cross steers made $400 to $500, with the older types making $700 to $1000.
Weaner heifers sold to $1500.
Joined heifers topped at $2250
Cows with calves sold to $1220, with most making between $1500 and $1600.
B B McCosker, Cobargo, sold 60 Angus steers aged seven to eight months, they averaged $1120 a head.
W Boller, Towamba, sold Limousin cross steers to a top of $1560. The heifers sold for $1300.
Reedy Creek Graziers, Cobargo, sold 18 Angus steers to a top of $1350, the seconds sold for $1030, while 14 Angus heifers sold for $1020.
North Bundy Pastoral Co., Bega, sold 17 Limousin cross Angus steers for $1430.
S M Neilson, Coolagolite, sold 18 Limousin cross steers for $1200 and 10 Limousin cross heifers for $1025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.