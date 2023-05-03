Well known livestock agent Bill Dwyer was the eldest son of Furner Foch Dwyer and Elizabeth Mary Dwyer (nee Hudson) of Glenleigh at Boorowa.
"God couldn't have given me greater parents," he wrote in his own hand. "Glenleigh was where myself and my siblings were reared with many fond and happy childhood memories."
Bill started primary school one year early and not only kept up with his classmates but excelled. The nuns wanted him to repeat year six while his father wanted to send young Bill to boarding school. Neither option impressed the young man who was keen to follow in his family's footsteps.
W. M. Dwyer and Company Stock and Station Agents was operating out of Boorowa at the time.
Furner had said to young Bill to "get with the strength son and be trained well". Hence, he lined up an interview with Elders in Sydney and the young protege was employed over a tray of biscuits and a cup of tea.
If you added up the Dwyer family years as agents beginning with his grandfather William Michael Dwyer, his father Furner and he himself would total more than 150. This figure is followed by his Uncle's Ken and Keith making up the two centuries in the agency game.
Bill started in 1972 with Elders at Young under Ross King. Later that year he transferred to West Wyalong under Dick Wells. In October 1972 he was transferred to Crookwell.
However, Bill couldn't start until he presented a debutante at Young. This was a memorable moment in his dancing career. He fell over, ripped the arse out of his pants and when he got up his fly was undone!
Bill was fascinated with the honesty system the Crookwell Hotel provided. Bill would go to the Hotel cool room of a morning and write down the amount of alcohol he took in a book provided. Bill would then put the alcohol on a mail run for the respective client and would later put it through on the clients account as "drench". The clients were billed at the end of the month and the hotel repaid.
Bill sorted the books and Elders sent him to Ivanhoe in May 1973. Surprise! The books were in a mess!
At the beginning of 1975 he was transferred to Moree in the middle of the cattle crash. Anyone at the time who had sheep and cattle survived but those that just had cattle went under.
Many people had just started to diversify to grain which saved them. Wheat was king and machinery was massive. Bill had never seen so many brand new Mercedes Benz in a country town in his life.
His job was to manage merchandise as that line of retail had started to really take off due to farmers' move to cropping. Refusing to take the offer, he was told he would be sent to Cannonbar Station at Nyngan.
Elders thought that this was an adequate punishment to fit his refusal. However, Bill had always been curious about the sheep station way of life and wanted to experience it first hand.
In 1977 Bill transferred to Dubbo as a trainee auctioneer. This was the agent's lifelong dream come true. Despite the ongoing drought, Dubbo remained the biggest selling centre for livestock in Australia.
In 1982 in Dubbo Bill was married and helped to take on the roll of helping to raise four teenage girls.
The same year Bill was transferred to Bourke as Branch Manager. Everybody thought the drought of 1979 to 1981 had finished so they refinanced and restocked.
However, the drought came back catching everyone unaware. Consequently, they were over stocked and in trouble with finances. It was a great learning curve to do budgets for people and pay their accounts and see the disappointment on their faces when they couldn't pay others. Bill paid their grocery bills and school fees.
Bill wanted to emphasise the resilience of the western people as he had one particular client that owed him $90,000 and when the drought broke Bill wrote him out a cheque for $136,000, which meant the producer made nearly a quarter of a million dollars in 18 months.
By 1986 Bill had gained employment with Corbett and Swatridge at Gloucester.
Bill has never forgotten Peter Swatridge's firm words regarding the Gloucester District. Peter was very adamant that Gloucester never got a Spring and he was very adamant that you never brought Weaners for Doctors, Accountants and Solicitors during the winter as all they ever grew were horns, hair and hooves!
During the cattle crash of the 1990's Rob Toole merged his share of Jones Berry to form Dwyer, Toole Young and Company.
Craig Young was the main instigator of starting Nabaic sale and recognising the ability of James Gooch. Hence, September 2006 Dwyer, Young and Company was sold to form Gooch Agencies.
The best years of Bill's life had been spent in Gloucester. This was particularly proven when he met the absolute Love of his life Carol.
Bill finally found his soulmate to spend the rest of his life with. Carol was a client of Bills and in 1996 their relationship blossomed into something that surprised them both, considering one altercation over a late night phone call after Carol had been up since pre-dawn.
After this argument, Bill recalled the ironic advice he used to give his fellow colleagues "don't get into an argument with any of your female clients or you'll end up marrying her".
Bill and Carol were married on November 2, 1998.
