The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Obituary: Bill Dwyer of Gloucester amassed a diversity of experience in the livestock trade.

May 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Dwyer catching bids at Gloucester with a young James Gooch. Picture supplied
Bill Dwyer catching bids at Gloucester with a young James Gooch. Picture supplied

William Micheal Dwyer

"Bill"

7/9/1954 - 6/3/2023

Well known livestock agent Bill Dwyer was the eldest son of Furner Foch Dwyer and Elizabeth Mary Dwyer (nee Hudson) of Glenleigh at Boorowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.