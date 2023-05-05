Wetlands benefit from floods

It was fantastic to see water for the environment maintaining the wetland and contributing to the successful completion of bird breeding.- Dr Simon Banks, CEWH
Periodic flooding along the inland rivers is a natural occurring event which has significant impacts on the environment after long periods of drought or dry seasons.
When rivers flood, the torrent of nutrients sets off a boom in the food chain, from algae and plants to insects and other invertebrates, frogs, fish, turtles and birds.
Waterbirds in particular flourish in floods.
Recent flows, including water for the environment, have led to waterbirds breeding at the Ramsar-protected Narran Lakes (also known as Dharriwaa) for only the second time in ten years.
Narran Lake is a very large waterbody at the end of the Narran River, and it requires large flows to reach, and fill the lake.
UNSW Sydney Centre for Ecosystem Science, Senior Research Fellow, Dr Kate Brandis and her team are working on behalf of the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) to monitor the NSW waterbird breeding events.
Dr Brandis said many waterbirds such as Ibis and Spoonbills, require flooding to breed, and there has not been sufficient water in Narran Lakes for a long time prior to last year and this year, to provide the right conditions to breed.
"These conditions include enough water to last several months," she said.
"The water provides not only a food source but protection while the chicks are unable to fly and escape predators.
"This season's cohort included two Australian Pelican colonies, a species that has not bred at the site since the 1990s."
Pelicans tend to choose isolated nesting locations in large open-water bodies, which only occurs when a wetland is at its maximum capacity, which has not occurred at Narran Lakes until this year.
"My research team and those from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, have been monitoring Narran Lakes and Macquarie Marshes every two weeks since November last year," Dr Brandis said.
"We monitor whether the birds successfully breed to completion, which involves studying how many eggs successfully become chicks and how many of these chicks become juvenile birds that can leave the wetland and contribute to the larger population.
"Throughout the monitoring, we also study water depth which is essential for the bird breeding to make it to completion. If water levels rise too quickly, nests become flooded, and if water levels fall too fast it reduces food availability and increases vulnerability to predators, and the likelihood of adults abandoning nests."
The real-time monitoring of the breeding events provides the CEWH and NSW Environmental Water Managers with essential information for water flow management decision-making during breeding events, to ensure the chicks have every chance of survival.
The monitoring at Narran Lakes helped inform the CEWH's recent decision to release water into the wetland via the Narran River to help maintain the bird breeding conditions.
To help maintain bird breeding conditions at the Dharriwaa (also known as Narran Lakes), the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder has entered into an arrangement to release water from private on-farm storages into the wetland via the Narran River.
CEWH, Dr Simon Banks said a recent agreement with a private landholder on the Narran River has seen additional water flow to Narran Lakes to support bird breeding.
"It was fantastic to see water for the environment maintaining the wetland and contributing to the successful completion of bird breeding," Dr Banks said.
"Waterbird populations have declined significantly along eastern Australia since the 1980s, making successful breeding events at Narran Lakes, Macquarie Marshes and other wetlands in the Murray-Darling Basin essential to helping replenish bird numbers."
The research team estimates there have been around 5000 breeding pairs of Australian Pelicans at Narran Lakes along with several thousand breeding pairs of other waterbirds including Straw-necked Ibis, Royal Spoonbills, Glossy Ibis, Egrets, Cormorants and Australasian Darters.
Included in the 5000 pairs of Australian Pelicans were two that had been leg-banded in the Lachlan River catchment as part of the Lake Brewster Banding Project, meaning the birds had made a journey of more than 400 kilometres.
Macquarie Marshes also saw large Ibis and Egret colonies successfully breed from September 2022 to March 2023.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.