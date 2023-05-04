THE past month on the Monaro has been hectic to say the least.
The country, even though coming through March with a large bulk of dry feed, was in desperate need of rain that came just in time for the weaner sale on March 29.
This rain across the northern and southern tablelands corrected the weaner market upwards of $150 a head.
Moving through the month of April there were two more successful weaner sales with most farmers very happy and somewhat relieved to be selling on a rising market.
A pleasing aspect was the local competition bidding to secure quality lines of heifers to continue the herd rebuilding phase, the breeder numbers are still very low in comparison to pre-2019 levels.
The current volatility in the lamb and mutton markets are making it hard for the producers to make marketing decisions.
Unfortunately, it seems when lamb prices are up, then muton prices are down and vice versa. Supply looks to have outstripped demand right now.
Labour shortages in the processing sector is blamed for a lot of uncertainty as is the number of short weeks due to public holidays.
The Monaro is a great breeding ground for sheep and relies heavily on the restocking market.
I can't remember a time in recent years, droughts included, that it has been so hard to sell lines of restocker ewes and lambs.
Maybe supply has been saturated and there are more sheep and lambs around or restockers are still suffering from labour shortages, shearers etc, and the animal health problems experienced in the wet year of 2022.
On a much brighter note the Monbeef processing plant reopened and now purchased by Bindaree food group. In the scheme of things, it is only a small plant but a big contributor to the local economy and under the control of Bindaree it may grow to be a larger player in the beef processing sector.
The much-publicised threat of El Nino has so far stayed away, and we look forward to welcome rain in May to set the Monaro up for a soft start to the winter ahead.
