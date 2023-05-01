HEAVY weaner steers sold to a top of $1650 a head during the annual Autumn Classic Weaner Sale at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange near Carcoar last Friday.
The quality of the cattle was superb although the average weight of the calves was lighter than the run of weaners sold during the blue ribbon sales at Carcoar earlier in the year.
The crowd was smaller, too, although the buyers on the rail were genuine and several were purchasing for multiple clients resulting in solid competition right through until the end of the sale.
In a yarding of 5980 head, 80 per cent of the offering were Angus and nearly 70pc were weaner steers.
Weaner steers weighing less than 200 kilograms mostly sold from $500 to $850 a head and in cents a kilogram hit a high of 438c/kg.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers ranged from $775 to $1320, but most sold above $1000, while the 280kg to 330kg pens sold from $1100 to $1495.
Heavy weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 330kg ranged from $1240 to $1650, although most of the Angus averaged $1590.
Light weaner heifers less than 200kg sold to $770, while those from 200kg to 280kg ranged from $540 to $1045.
Weaner heifers from 280kg to 330kg attracted bids from $770 to $1190 and a few pens of quality heifers weighing more than 330kg topped at $1200.
The best presented pen of steers award went to 61 September/October-drop Mundarra-blood 320kg steers sold by Sarah and Michael Parfett, Newbridge. At auction they sold for $1460.
The best presented heifers were 29 Te Mania- and Jarrawa-blood 380kg Angus heifers sold by R and C Walkom, The Waratah, Blayney, for $1250. They also sold a lovely pen of 373kg Angus steers for $1640.
The top priced weaner steer pen, offered by G Williamson, Merrigan, Panuara, were 19 Yamba-blood 374kg European Union-accredited steers that sold for $1650.
Paul and Maree Hogan sold seven Coolie-blood August/September-drop 379kg steers for $1645, while the Estate of SM Hughes sold seven Gilmandyke- and Millah Murrah-blood 390kg Angus steers for $1645.
Bannaby Investments, Taralga, sold 355kg September/October-drop Bannaby-blood Angus steers for $1630.
C and P Stapleton, Capree, Newbridge, sold eight 356kg Angus steers for $1610.
JA Ward, Orange, sold five June/July-drop Hollywood-blood 390kg Angus heifers for $1200, while PR and EL Noon, Carinya, Wallerawang, sold 14 seven- to eight-month-old Rennylea-blood heifers for $1200.
Andrew Green, Clear Hills Pastoral Company, Boorowa, also sold 14 Angus-cross heifers, 351kg, for $1200. Mr Green's Millah Murrah-blood August-drop steers weighing 369kg sold for $1590.
AE Smith Partnership, Cowra, sold eight Angus heifers that tipped the scales at 306kg sold for $1190.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
