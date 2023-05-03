A NUMBER of disrupted selling weeks during April are finally behind us.
Getting a gauge on the market trend when supplies through the saleyards have been fluctuating in line with public holidays has proved tricky.
Meat and Livestock Australia's Ripley Atkinson says a clearer understanding of the market's position and general demand from buyers will ensue as May delivers consistent selling weeks.
He said the Anzac Day public holiday resulted in numbers falling sharply.
"In anticipation of the public holiday, producers chose to offload larger numbers of stock the week before (in turn driving higher supply)," he said.
"Evidence of the challenging market environment can be seen in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator's performance last week where it closed 14c/kg softer than a week ago to finish at 671c/kg and supply halved through the indicator."
THE Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange will celebrate 10 years of operation next month.
A special store sale is scheduled for June 23.
There's also lucky door prizes and giveaways for the first 150 people through the gate, amusement rides, trade sites and displays being organised.
Everybody who sells at a Tamworth sale during May and June will also go into the draw for a $25,000 prize pool to be drawn at the "10 years under the belt at TRLX" celebration sale on June 23.
Selling one head of cattle (or 10 head of sheep) gives the vendor one entry in the draw for the lucrative prize pool.
INVERELL livestock and property agency, CL Squires and Company has joined the AWN business and will now be known as AWN Squires.
Company co-principal Terry Pyne will continue on as branch manager.
"Tom, Robbie, Peter, Phil, Jillian, Melissa and I would like to thank each of our clients for the tremendous support and trust they put in us, and we are looking forward to the new opportunities that we will be able to offer them with the same team and the same level of service," Mr Pyne said.
The company has been servicing clients in northern NSW and southern Queensland for over 50 years.
"By joining AWN, we are providing our clients with access to a network of like-minded, client-focused agents with no compromise on the quality of service."
AWN managing director John Colley said the merging of operations would provide clients with access to a network of agents and selling centres across Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
