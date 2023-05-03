The Land
Home/Markets

Ending autumn with markets stability | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
May 4 2023 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra agent Jack Harper; Clear Hills Pastoral workers Garry and Neville Connor, Boorowa; Clear Hills owner Andrew Green, and Cowra agent Rory Brien, with Clear Hills steers weighing 369kg that sold for $1590 at Carcoar last Friday.
Cowra agent Jack Harper; Clear Hills Pastoral workers Garry and Neville Connor, Boorowa; Clear Hills owner Andrew Green, and Cowra agent Rory Brien, with Clear Hills steers weighing 369kg that sold for $1590 at Carcoar last Friday.

A NUMBER of disrupted selling weeks during April are finally behind us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.