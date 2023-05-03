Under appreciated stallion, Better Land made it two winners from only two runners when the brown horse's son Kunnese won his maiden by five lengths at Kembla Grange last week.
Only the previous week, Better Land's first winner - Outback Action, was back in the winners' stall after taking the Benchmark 78 on the Mornington Cup program, the four-year-old gelding's third win from eight starts.
Like three-year-old Kunnese, the Peter Moody, Victoria, trained Outback Action is bred and raced by well-known Scone enthusiast Stuart Ramsey, which stands Better Land at Turangga Stud in the Segenhoe Valley.
Outback Action and Kunnese were produced from mares by Zizou, a Fusaichi Pegasus horse which began his stud career at Turangga.
Sydney stakes placed winner (ATC Rosebud-LR placed), Better Land is by former shuttler Shamardal, sire also of Western Australian stud success Gingerbread Man and recent high-profile shuttle horses Blue Point, Pinatubo, Victor Ludorum and Earthlight.
Queensland-based Jungle Cat was represented with his first juvenile winner when Puss Boots won at Cairns.
Standing at Telemon Thoroughbreds at Innisplain, Jungle Cat is an Irish-bred son of Iffraaj, a great-grandson of iconic stallion Mr Prospector, via Gone West and Zafonic.
It should be recalled that Iffraaj (which shuttled to New Zealand for a few seasons in the 2000s) is also the sire of Coolmore Stud's highfalutin GB-bred Wootton Bassett, sire of champion European horse and young sire Almanzor.
Racing in three countries, beginning with a juvenile win in England, Jungle Cat finished his five season career when taking the MRC Rupert Clarke Stakes-G1 in Melbourne.
While siring his first Australasian winner, Ulanova, in New Zealand last year, Santos sired his first Australian winner when West Of Dalby won on debut at Newcastle.
Trained at the track, the Aquis, Queensland bred West Of Dalby was a $115,000 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale graduate.
The win coincides with news that Santos - winner of the ATC Skyline Stakes-G2 as a juvenile, has relocated to New Zealand to continue stud duties at Highview Stud.
Another Australian-bred former Aquis stallion, Divine Prophet, has also moved to Highview.
A Choisir brother to highly successful New Zealand-based horse Proisir, Divine Prophet has sired over 60 winners via his first two racing crops, including stakes winners See You In Heaven and Promitto.
