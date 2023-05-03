The Land
Home/News

Better Land gets two winners from two starters in Kunnese and Outback Action

By Virginia Harvey
May 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shamardal stallion Better Land (with Kerrin McEvoy in the saddle) has sired two winners from only two runners after Kunnese won at Kembla Grange last week. Picture by Steve Hart
Shamardal stallion Better Land (with Kerrin McEvoy in the saddle) has sired two winners from only two runners after Kunnese won at Kembla Grange last week. Picture by Steve Hart

Under appreciated stallion, Better Land made it two winners from only two runners when the brown horse's son Kunnese won his maiden by five lengths at Kembla Grange last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.