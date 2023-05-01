The Land
Home/News
Free

Rodney Robb trains All Words to win 2023 Bourke Picnic Cup

May 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fashions on the field was dominated by Bourke locals at its annual picnic race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.