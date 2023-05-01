Fashions on the field was dominated by Bourke locals at its annual picnic race meeting.
Laylah Tiffen was named 2023 Miss Bourke, while runner-up was Claire Norman.
Best dressed classic lady was Lily Hand, and runner-up was Alex Murray.
Best dressed gent went to Andrew Bell, and runner-up was Mark Hollman.
Eliza Weldon was best dressed contemporary lady, and runner up was Jacinta Smith.
Best millinery went to Kylie Fisher.
The 2023 Splashe Cola, Rice's Back O Bourke Cordials Harry Hart Memorial Picnic Cup over 1600 metres was won by the Rodney Robb, Nyngan trained All Words.
The five-year-old bay gelding by Star Witness was ridden by Leeton-based jockey, Breanna Bourke.
Robb was the day's most successful trainer winning four of the five races, Breanna rode All Words as well as Saint Olga in the first race.
His other two winners, Centre Circle and Sindagar, were ridden by Leandro Ribeiro, while Cobar trainer, Allan Prisk and Tamsin Gough combined with Mr Pointer to win the other remaining race at Bourke.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
