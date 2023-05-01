The Land
The Australian Cotton tour includes Tamworth, Boggabri and Narrabri

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 1 2023 - 5:00pm
The Australian Cotton tour begins this week and includes Tamworth, Narrabri and Boggabri. Photo: File
The Australian Cotton tour begins this week and includes Tamworth, Narrabri and Boggabri. Photo: File

More than 50 international fashion brands, retailers and NGOs are taking part in this year's Australian "Cotton Tour" to see for themselves how our cotton is grown and to confirm the industry's sustainability credentials.

