PTIC Angus cows top at $2060 at Dunedoo

Good quality runs of cattle were offered at Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday.
About 1220 head were yarded, made up mostly of weaner heifers.
Angus Stuart, Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, said the market had retreated since the March store sale.
"It was cheaper than our last market in March by $100 to $150 a head," Mr Stuart said.
There was support from local buyers plus a buyer from Queensland who purchased lines of steers.
Springvale Pastoral Company, Coolah, sold some excellent quality Angus steers, which made to $1410 a head.
Dugald Armstrong, Corinda, sold 17 very good quality Shorthorn steers for $1350.
Andrew Bowman, Shingle Hut, Dunedoo, sold a large run of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows, which topped at $2060.
Capsch Farms, Derrawee, Coolah, sold PTIC cows for $2020.
Geoff Rains, Mayfield, Dunedoo, sold yearling Angus heifers for $1160.
Mr Stuart said prices reflected both the availability of feed combined with prevailing weather.
"It was a sign of the current market situation and the feed situation," he said.
Mr Stuart said cattle prices will hinge on the weather heading into the colder months.
"Coming into winter, it will depend on how much rain we get over the next month or six weeks," he said.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.