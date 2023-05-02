The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Techni Ice is looking for up to $3 million at 55c a share to fund expansion

May 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubicon Water's shares fell below The Punter's buying price before the end of last week. Picture by Shutterstock
Rubicon Water's shares fell below The Punter's buying price before the end of last week. Picture by Shutterstock

Whoops! The Punter was not cautious enough last week when he placed an order for Rubicon Water (ASX code RWL) at 65 cents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.