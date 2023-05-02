The Land
Delegates of the CWA will meet in Bathurst in May for their annual conference

By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 2 2023 - 4:00pm
CWA of NSW President Joy Beames. Photo: File
Advocating for the establishment of a dedicated palliative care unit in all regional hospitals in NSW is just one of the lobbying priorities for the CWA of NSW.

