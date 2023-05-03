The Land
Corrected cattle market makes a dent in Grafton weaner prices.

By Jamie Brown
Charolais cross steers from Baryulgil Pastoral filled the selling ring at Grafton on Tuesday making 410c/kg for 274kg or $1120.
Grafton saleyards were crowded with 2848 head of weaners on Tuesday with steers averaging $896 to a top of $1316 a head and heifers averaging $668, reaching $1024.

