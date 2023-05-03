Grafton saleyards were crowded with 2848 head of weaners on Tuesday with steers averaging $896 to a top of $1316 a head and heifers averaging $668, reaching $1024.
Volume buyers reported a case of nerves among clients uncertain about climate forecasts and the looming threat of drought while others noted that predicting the weather is much like forecasting the market - three days out is about as far forward as anyone can see.
Quality Angus and Charolais cross steers made $950 to $1100 while steer calves that brought $1200 last month sold for under $1000.
Top-priced steer, a single Charolais cross from Tyringham, sold to Alexander Downs at Merriwa, 367.5kg for 358c/kg or $1310.
Angus steers 352.5kg from Darcy Browning, Thora, sold up to 356c/kg or $1255, going onto feed in the north-west of the state.
Champion Angus steers with Franklin blood from Don Corfe at Brooklana, as judged by Robert Gill, Alexander Downs, made 378c/kg for 292.1kg or $1104 going to the Inverell district.
Angus from Talgai Creek at Jackadgery, 279kg, made 396c/kg or $1105.
An even run of terminal Charolais steers with Wakefield blood from first-cross Hereford/Brahman cows, bred by Baryulgil Pastoral filled the selling ring at one point to bring 410c/kg for 274kg or $1120.
Charolais cross steers from Tony McLennan, Nymboida, 315.4kg, made 370.2c/kg or $1167.
Weaned Charolais cross with Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis blood on the dam side from Parraweena Highlands Cattle Co via Copmanhurst made 404.2c/kg for 277.7kg to bring $1122 going onto feed in Queensland.
Michelle and Mark Donaldson from Yeoman Pastoral at Nymboida sold Charolais/Santa Gertrudis steers 249.2kg for 424.2c/kg or $1050 selling to Southgate backgrounder Charles Mifsud, who is replacing steers purchased for $1600 at the height of the market.
Weaner heifers typically brought prices from 270c/kg to 310c/kg with LD Holdings, Kangaroo Creek, selling Charolais cross 277kg for 328.2c/kg or $908 going to Alexander Downs at Merriwa.
Baryulgil Pastoral sold Charolais cross heifers 239kg for 334.2c/kg or $798.
Blackadder Brangus at Nymboida sold heifers 216kg for 370.2c/kg or $799 sold to a Dorrigo restocker.
The sale was hosted by Donovan Livestock and Property.
