Anyone wishing to indulge in a G&T to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III might like to taste something uniquely Australian-made.
Underground Spirits of Canberra is the only distillery to create a limited-edition gin for the coronation of the King and his Queen Consort Camilla.
The "gin for the coronation of the King" was officially launched on Good Friday at Sydney's royal show and is said to be highly sought after by loyal royalists looking forward to having a tipple for the King on 6 May.
Claudia Roughley, Underground Spirits' CEO said the idea was to create a special tribute to the King and also give a nod to the rich cultural heritage of the Commonwealth.
"We've used some really interesting botanicals in this very special gin. Sugar cane represents Antigua and Barbuda, while wattle is for Australia. The sweet orange represents Belize, while maple syrup represents Canada," Ms Roughley said.
"Nutmeg is a highly valued spice in Grenada, while allspice is a staple in Jamaica. Kiwi is a distinctive fruit of New Zealand, while coffee is for Papua New Guinea. Papaya is widely grown and consumed in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and tangerine thrives in Saint Lucia."
"Rum is enjoyed in Saint Vincent and Grenadines, while hibiscus is the Solomon Islands. Coconut is a staple ingredient in the cuisine of Tuvalu and a symbol of its close ties to the sea. Finally, the Tudor rose from the UK represents its rich history and tradition, as well as unity and strength."
According to Ms Roughley, the gin for the coronation of the King was a popular choice for tasting at the Sydney show where many people were buying two bottles - one to drink now, and one to collect as a keepsake for the coronation.
A bottle costs $73 and is only available online. Order yours to toast the king here.
