The Land
Home/News

March and April have brought timely rain despite forecasts to the contrary

By Darcy Ingram
May 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some recent reprieve and moisture at depth have enabled farmers to push on with sowing, but more rainfall is required for a strong start in Northern NSW and Queensland. File picture
Some recent reprieve and moisture at depth have enabled farmers to push on with sowing, but more rainfall is required for a strong start in Northern NSW and Queensland. File picture

While crops aren't made in autumn, it certainly doesn't hurt to have the start to seeding most Australian growers are enjoying at this point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.