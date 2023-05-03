Next week's federal budget will be subject to a great deal of scrutiny as the Albanese Government prepares to celebrate their first anniversary.
For the first time in more than a decade we have state and federal Labor governments, and they bring with them a different set of priorities when it comes to public spending.
As one of Australia's great economic dynamos, not just in terms of GDP but also in terms of regional activity, sustainability and food security, agriculture deserves more than lip service from the government of the day.
However, we know that there are numerous challenges ahead for our sector, particularly when it comes to presenting the case for agriculture to governments that are mainly represented by MPs from our major cities.
Among the issues we will be looking out for are spending on biosecurity, supply chains, business continuity, and farm productivity.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry reportedly has some huge holes in its own budget - a worry for our sector's future development even before you take into consideration the critical role DAFF plays in biosecurity and border control.
Then you have the 90-day review of infrastructure projects that were announced but not completed by the former federal government. Many of these projects involve rural, remote, and regional areas, and if undermined or delayed could have a massive impact on our sector and the people in those communities.
Similarly, there is a looming headache for small to medium-sized businesses - which is the category many farms fall into - with the imminent end of the Instant Asset Write-off. We have heard from many farmers who made large purchases assuming they could use this scheme only to discover delays in the supply chain will likely make them ineligible.
We are also strongly advocating for continued investment into the future of agriculture, so we can achieve that $100 billion goal by 2030.
Our message for the government is clear: We need you to partner with us to unlock the enormous potential - economic and social - agriculture can deliver for Australia both now and into the future.
