For the past 40 years Bill Muller has been involved with Riverina Local Landcare who have supported his endeavours in planting trees and fencing off waterways and the Meribindinyah Creek which flows through his family property Nunlong, Bethungra, taken up as a soldier settlement block off Meribindinyah Station by Mr Muller's father in 1948.
"Red gum trees re-vegetated along the creek which was fenced off either side to form a stock shelter and a corridor for birds and native animals," Mr Muller said.
With those tree lines the property is aesthetically pleasing, but the centerpiece, Mr Muller's 'masterpiece' is the farm dam, from which all of the stock water is drawn.
"I just love it," he said.
"It gives me a great deal of satisfaction to see the trees I planted growing and providing shelter for the little birds like the wrens and finches which are crucial for the maintenance of our landscape.
"We have a lot more ducks and rozellas, etc now.
"It was important that we have clean and healthy water for our sheep and cattle and before we did this work the stock had access to the dam which was always bare."
The area was fenced to keep it stock proof and with the growth of trees, grass and shrubs, they act as a natural screen keeping the water clean as it enters the dam.
In the midst of a drought, a dam that is well vegetated and retains water becomes a rare tranquil oasis on a farm - restorative not only for nature but also for people.
Being involved with Riverina Local Landcare, naturally led Mr Muller to be aware of the work being done by Sustainable Farms, and he will be hosting an upcoming Sustainable Farms' field day.
"This dam used to be the worst on my property, but with help from Landcare with the re-vegetation its wonderful to see the birdlife that is returning, knowing that the water is clean and healthy for my sheep," he said.
"It's inspired me to look at other problem spots across my farm, and try to create little patches of vegetation."
The farm dam on Nunlong has also been a study site for ANU PhD candidate, Michelle Littlefair, who is researching the drivers behind distribution of frogs throughout modified agricultural landscapes.
Together with Murrumbidgee Landcare, ANU Sustainable Farms will be bringing this research and more to a field day on the 12th May, at Nunlong, Bethungra.
Come along and hear from Michelle about her preliminary findings, ecologist Clare Crane on natural asset research, and Annika Brown from Murrumbidgee Landcare, on her team's projects and outlook.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
