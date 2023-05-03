The Land
Paddock trees and dams at Bethungra| Photos

Bill Muller admiring his farm dam, on Nunlong, Bethungra, essential for providing fresh water for his stock and habitat for wild fowl and other birds.
For the past 40 years Bill Muller has been involved with Riverina Local Landcare who have supported his endeavours in planting trees and fencing off waterways and the Meribindinyah Creek which flows through his family property Nunlong, Bethungra, taken up as a soldier settlement block off Meribindinyah Station by Mr Muller's father in 1948.

