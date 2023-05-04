The Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, has won the Duri Ag Bureau's 2023 Farming Excellence Award, announced at a dinner in Tamworth earlier in the week.
The Ag Bureau runs four crop competitions throughout the year: canola, barley, wheat and sorghum and points accumulated from each section are tallied to determine the excellence award winner.
However, the competition for the title was tight, with five farming operations separated by only two points and a countback to determine the placings.
Second to Wheatacres were Rod and Kylie Lamph, Lara Downs, Winton; 3rd, Bede and Narelle Burke, Glenwarrie Farms, Winton; 4th, Tom and Julie Chaffey, Wyoming, Bithramere; and 5th, Gavin and Marg Hombsch, Hyland, Bithramere.
Wheatacres Partnership includes Emily Bowler-Stirling, Murray Stirling and Mick Bowler. They were the winners of the Jim Hombsch Trophy for canola and the Jim Walters Trophy for sorghum. They were placed third in the Durum Wheat quality section.
The Lamphs won the Joe White Trophy for barley quality and placed third in the bread wheat quality section.
The Burke's Glenwarrie Partnership won the Joe Burke wheat trophy, third in the barley competition and the bread wheat quality section winners.
Mr and Mrs Chaffey were placed second in the barley section, equal third in the canola crop, second in the sorghum section and took second place in the barley quality section.
Mr and Mrs Hombsch entered the winning crop in the Peel Valley Barley trophy, took third place in the barley quality section and were placed second in the Durum wheat quality section.
