The Land
Home/News

Wheatacres Duri Ag Bureau win

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, has won the Duri Ag Bureau's 2023 Farming Excellence Award, announced at a dinner in Tamworth earlier in the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.