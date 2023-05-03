The Land
Major water management initiative to launch in Tamworth

By Newsroom
May 3 2023 - 11:30am
The Peel River is part of the Upper Namoi catchment, where the Water in the Landscape Initiative (WILI) is focused on better management of so-called "green" water.
An initiative involving local stakeholders collaborating with the University of New England (UNE) to ensure the Upper Namoi catchment manages water more effectively is being launched in Tamworth on Tuesday, May 8.

