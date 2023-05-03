The Land
Snowy Hydro 2.0 might not be fully operational until the end of 2029

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Snowy Hydro 2.0 project isn't likely to be fully operational until 2029.
Snowy Hydro 2.0 project isn't likely to be fully operational until 2029. Photo:

The multibillion dollar Snowy Hydro 2.0 project has been hit by a two year delay as it faces another cost blowout. It was recently estimated the scheme was as much as $2 billion over its budget.

