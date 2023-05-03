Repeat buyers competed with new clients when Ian and Narelle Wilcox, Ayr Park, Woodstock, held their annual Angus bull sale and Murray Grey bull and female sale last Friday.
The top price of $12,000 was paid for Ayr Park Kristen L72, a rising eight year Murray Grey matron by repeat buyer Tom Ernst, Singleton.
Angus bulls sold to a top of $10,000 when S Daley, Woodstock, purchased Ayr Park Capitalist S4.
The bull's EBV's measured +5.7 Birthweight, +137 600 day growth, +136 Mature Cow Weight, -4.3 days to calving, +4.5 eye muscle area, -2.7 rib fat and +1.9 intramuscular fat.
Volume buyers of Angus bulls included Table Top Angus, Table Top, who selected two for $6750 average: Andrew Metcalf, Grenfell, who took two home for $7500 average and Allan Magill, Parkes, who also selected two bulls for $6000 average.
Repeat buyers of Murray Grey's included Neil Cummins, Laggan, who bought two bulls for $4000 each: D and A Collins, Glanmire Murray Greys, Glanmire, who selected five females for $4500 average and Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar, who selected two females for $5000 average.
"Over all it was a very pleasing sale results," Mrs Wilcox said.
"We had good Angus prices and clearance with bulls going to repeat buyers and new clients. Our Murray Grey females sold extremely well and a repeat bull buyer."
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and was settled by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co., Forbes.
